Harold (Hal) Seligson: June, 17, 1947 – April, 13, 2026

Published June 13, 2026

Hal Seligson, 78, passed away at his home in Langley on April 13, 2026. He was born in NYC to Leonard and Ruth (Dresner) Seligson. He was predeceased by his brother Stan. He is survived by his wife Marilee and his daughter Stacy Staudt (Michael).

Hal spent most of his career as a hospital administrator at NY State Psychiatric Institute which is affiliated with Columbia medical school.

In 2002, Hal and Marilee retired to Whidbey Island where they lived in the home he designed in Langley. He became very active in his community. He served as a Langley City councilman and Mayor pro tem. During this time he introduced legislation supporting the Marriage Equality Act and the city’s Ethics committee. He was head of the Langley planning board. One of Hal’s proudest achievements was creating the South Whidbey School Farm Program. This program has continued to grow and reach all of the students in the South Whidbey school system.

Hal was a man of intelligence, wit and insight and he had the desire to create a better future that supports equality, inclusion and ethics.

Donations can be made to:

South Whidbey School Farm Program

SWSF PO Box 24

Freeland, WA 98249

C/o school farm/HalSeligson

Or

SWS Foundation/HalSeligson

Https://swsfoundation.org/donations/HalSeligson