Coupeville’s highest-achieving seniors look ahead

As the class of 2025 prepares to leave Coupeville High School behind, four of the 10 seniors with the highest GPAs spoke with the News-Times about the achievements, challenges and relationships that shaped their high school years.

Finn Price

For Price, the next stop is Whitman College, where he plans to study film while continuing his competitive swimming career. He said qualifying for the state swimming championships three times stands out as his proudest high school accomplishment.

During his four years at Coupeville High School, Price balanced swimming, track, Associated Student Body, National Honor Society and Eagle Scouts on top of his academics. He credits persistence and determination for his success.

Among the memories he will carry with him is Ms. Kappes’ science class during his junior year. His advice to younger students: “Try hard and you will succeed.”

Easton Green

A commitment to academic excellence helped Green finish among the top students in his class. He plans to pursue a career in dentistry after graduation.

He said one of his proudest accomplishments was finishing in the top 10, thanks to encouragement from his parents. Reflecting on high school, Green encouraged underclassmen to remember that “it’s all worth it in the end.”

The friendships he built over the last four years remain among his favorite memories and are what he will miss most after graduation.

Jeann Nitta

Growth, perseverance and self-discovery define Nitta’s high school journey. In the fall, she will attend Western Washington University with plans to pursue early childhood education.

Throughout high school, Nitta participated in cross country as both a runner and manager, served as a track and field manager and was active in LEO Club and National Honor Society.

Nitta credits her success to a love of learning, a desire to improve and the encouragement of close friends, family members and school staff. Rather than awards or accolades, she said her proudest achievement was her personal growth and overcoming social anxiety.

Her advice to younger students is: “Take it all in and take your time.”

George Spear

Spear’s high school career was marked by leadership and service. This fall, he will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs after earning appointments to all three U.S. military academies, an accomplishment he considers his proudest achievement.

His activities included cross country and track, serving as president of LEO Club, founding the Coupeville Tournament Chess Team, membership in National Honor Society and Associated Student Body leadership, and representing students on the Coupeville School District Board.

He credits his success to knowing when to focus and when to step back. One of his favorite high school memories is attending prom this year. For underclassmen, he recommends asking for help when needed, noting that teachers are often eager to support students who seek it.

Although their experiences varied, each senior leaves Coupeville High School with lessons learned, goals for the future and memories that will stay with them long after graduation.

Other top-10 students who did not respond in time were Killian Shaw, Sydney Wallace, Lucas Habeck, Dahlia Miller, Noelle Western and Teagan Calkins.