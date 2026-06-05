Oak Harbor sets limits on oversized vehicle parking

A years-long discussion over parking oversized vehicles, boats and trailers reached a conclusion this week with the unanimous approval of a new parking ordinance designed to balance neighborhood safety and vehicle owners’ concerns.

City Council members voted Tuesday to make it unlawful to leave an oversized vehicle, RV, utility trailer or vessel parked on a public street, alley or right-of-way for more than 12 hours anywhere in the City of Oak Harbor. Any vehicle 22 feet or longer or 8 feet wide is subject to this rule. The ordinance follows multiple discussions dating back to 2022.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Police Chief Tony Slowik explained that the city commonly receives complaints about trailers, boats and RVs that have been parked on streets for years at a time. Up until now, owners could avoid enforcement by renewing vehicle registrations, allowing long-term parking to continue.

The new rules are intended to prevent traffic hazards and maintain street accessibility and visibility. It will also prevent sanitation and water quality issues, such as the discharge of raw sewage, litter and effluent into the city’s stormwater, according to the agenda packet.

While there won’t be any additional signage under the new ordinance, before a vehicle can be impounded or removed, police will issue a 24-hour tow notice, consistent with existing city procedures.

The ordinance has several exceptions.

Residents are allowed to park qualifying vehicles for up to five days in front of their homes for loading, unloading, cleaning or mechanical preparation. A reset period applies to the vehicle if it is removed for 72 hours.

In response to feedback received during previous workshops, Slowik also added a permit system. Residents may obtain a permit allowing an RV, trailer, vessel or oversized vehicle to remain parked on the roadside directly bordering a residence for up to 14 days. The permit can be renewed twice, allowing for a total of six weeks of permitted parking during a calendar year. There is no fee for the permit, though it may be revoked for public safety reasons.

Slowik noted that neighborhoods can’t be treated differently based on street design, so the ordinance must apply uniformly throughout Oak Harbor.

Public testimony about the topic at the meeting on Tuesday reflected a range of concerns, from elderly safety issues to homelessness.

Denise Marion questioned how the city plans to address sewage dumping associated with RVs and encampments. She argued that sewage disposal itself is not directly addressed in the ordinance, even though it was named as a reason for amending it. She asked how such violations would be enforced.

In response, Slowik said illicit discharge falls under a separate section of city code that is currently being revised. He added that a future code update could expand the officers’ authority to enforce sewage dumping into city stormwater systems or on the streets.

Oak Harbor resident Matt Wandel wrote a public comment in opposition to the ordinance, citing a lack of signage as raising “serious concerns” about transparency. He said that the five-day grace period is restrictive and removing vehicles after a 24-hour notice can become burdensome for those who can’t immediately find a better solution.

Another resident, Gary Schlenker, wrote in and spoke during the public comment period, agreeing that long-term RV owners, like himself, may need additional time to sell a vehicle. He said he has parked his RV in front of his home for 40 years and has never had a problem with other residents or traffic. He said the storage sites for RVs in or near the city do not match the demand. Now, his only option is to sell it. Schlenker asked whether the ordinance would force him to relocate his RV while attempting to sell it.

Slowik responded that the permit system, which can be renewed for up to six weeks, is an attempt to address this issue for individuals like Schlenker. Councilmember Bryan Stucky expressed his sympathy for the situation. He noted that the council members did their best to take public feedback into account when directing Slowik to amend the ordinance.

Maria Gallegos, an Oak Harbor resident who previously experienced homelessness, urged council members to consider how parking restrictions could affect people living in their vehicles.

“But I do not know how I would have made it here had somebody removed my vehicle because I had nowhere to legally park,” she said.

Gallegos also argued that homeless individuals often lack the time and resources needed to participate in local government discussions like this one.

“I think their lives matter, even if it’s inconvenient to other people.”

Not everyone was opposed to the idea, however. Kaylen Barajas, an Oak Harbor resident, wrote in a public comment that she supports the ordinance.

“Neighborhood streets are shared spaces, and maintaining them requires mutual respect, safety awareness and basic standards that support the overall livability of the community,” she wrote.

As deliberations concluded, Councilmember Eric Marshall said council members had initially been hesitant about the proposal but came to support it after revisions were made in response to public feedback.

Councilmember James Marrow also supported the ordinance, stating that he believes in ordered liberty and in working together to build a better community.

Councilmember Sandi Peterson cited concerns about children, cyclists and others who may be placed at risk when large vehicles block visibility along neighborhood streets as her reasons for supporting the ordinance.

Before the final vote, addressing Marshall’s concerns, Slowik expressed confidence that the police department would use discretion when enforcing the new rules and work with residents seeking compliance rather than immediately pursuing impoundment.