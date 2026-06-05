Going the distance: South Whidbey’s Atwood runs to three state titles

By NATHAN WHALEN

Special to The Record

South Whidbey’s Reed Atwood excelled in the distance events at last weekend’s 1A state track meet held in Yakima. She placed first in the 800 meters, 1,600 meters and the 3,200 meters.

“The people in my corner supporting me are what definitely made it possible,” said Atwood, a sophomore, highlighting Falcon track coach Doug Fulton and her teammate Rowan Jung, a senior on the boys team who she said is an inspiration. “We coached very collaboratively this year and it showed.”

She had to tackle different weather conditions than what she was used to when competing on Whidbey Island. One day of the state meet saw temperatures climb to 95 degrees, and Atwood noted the track can heat up to even higher temperatures. Thunderstorms took place the second day of the meet.

Her time in the 800 meters of 2:14.17 was her personal best and set a school record, Atwood said, adding that she already holds the school records in the 1,600 meters and the 3,200 meters.

Atwood has had a successful year running for South Whidbey. She won the 1A state cross country championships in the fall of 2025 and she placed first at the state track meet in the 800 meters in 2025.

Her three first-place wins helped South Whidbey’s girls team place fifth at the state track meet. Jada Balora placed second in the discus, according to results posted at Athletic.net.

The boys team also had a strong showing in Yakima by placing third in the 1A state meet thanks to a strong showing in the field events.

Bryson Taylor placed in three field events, first in the triple jump, second in the long jump and tied for fourth with three other athletes in the high jump.

Kasen Parcell placed fifth in the discus and Kyle Anderson placed fifth in the pole vault, while Robby Sullivan placed third in the triple jump.

South Whidbey’s 4×100-meter relay team placed third. The team consisted of Sullivan, Taylor, Drew Staats and Liam Watkins.

Jung placed fourth in the 3,200 meters.

For Atwood, she is planning to compete at Nike Outdoor Nationals, which takes place June 18 through June 22 at the University of Oregon in Eugene. She is planning to compete in the two-mile.