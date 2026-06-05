Coupeville Town Council mulls new code for density bonuses

A draft code discussed by the town council would permit any residential development in Coupeville density bonuses, so long as affordable housing is provided.

Town staff drafted the code in response to feedback from the state Department of Commerce about Coupeville’s comprehensive plan update. State law requires jurisdictions to offer density bonuses to projects developed by religious organizations, and the draft code extends those bonuses to nonprofits and private developers, too.

That is, the town is “going above and beyond” what the state requires with this draft code, Mayor Molly Hughes explained during a council meeting on May 26.

Affordability determines which developments are eligible for the density bonuses, and space determines how many additional dwelling units are allowed. Including density bonuses, the draft code caps the number of units per parcel at six.

Certain types of middle housing — like duplexes and townhomes — are permitted for developments using the density bonuses. A staff report states these “modifications to development standards” are meant to “support project feasibility while maintaining compatibility with surrounding development.”

Affordable units must be designed similarly to, constructed simultaneously as and integrated throughout the rest of the market-rate units comprising a development.

“We’re creating a community, we’re not creating separation,” Josh Pitts, the town’s community planning director, said.

Additionally, the draft code ensures the long-term affordability of units created with the density bonus through the development’s compliance with certain requirements. For example, housing costs would be “limited to no more than 30% of the applicable income level,” the staff report states.

Participation in the density bonus program is voluntary, and the code would largely apply to the medium density residential zoning district, per the report.

Developing more affordable housing, as well as making it easier to do so, are goals of the code.

“The code is really meant to be for density bonuses for religious organizations, but we wanted to try to make it more inclusive for organizations such as Island Roots (Housing), or just some other benevolent person out in a community that says, ‘Hey, I want to do affordable housing,’” Pitts explained.

Council members have reviewed similar housing-related draft codes over the last several meetings. The density bonus draft code is the last scheduled for council’s review ahead of the comprehensive plan update’s approval this summer.

Previously, town council discussed draft codes related to religious organizations’ ability to host homeless encampments, and the extending of supportive housing options in Coupeville.

An open house regarding the comprehensive plan update is set for 6 p.m. on June 16 at the Coupeville Rec Hall. Council is expected to approve the plan during a meeting on July 14.