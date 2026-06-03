John R. Pabarcus: January, 15, 1944 – March, 26, 2026

Published June 3, 2026

John Russell (Russ) Pabarcus born Jan 15, 1944 in Jamaica, N Y, passed away at the age of 82 yrs. On Mar 26, 2026 of natural causes. He is survived by his wife Judith Kelly Pabarcus, his son Michael Keith Pabarcus, granddaughters Katya and Amaia and his brother Wm N Pabarcus. He is preceded in death by his son John Erik Pabarcus. He was a generous and loving person and will be missed by all who knew him. There will be a celebration of life on June 13, 2026. For further information contact mpabarcus@yahoo.com