Oak Harbor deer with PVC pipe attracts concern

Ramsay told KING 5 he had spent weeks trying to reach wildlife agencies and veterinarians before turning to the public for help.

Fish and Wildlife crews are searching Whidbey Island for a young deer that has had a PVC pipe stuck on its leg for more than a month.

The case gained attention after an Oak Harbor resident posted about the animal on Facebook last week, prompting dozens of comments and spreading quickly online. The post also drew coverage from KING 5 on May 24.

Robert Ramsay, who lives in Oak Harbor, said he has seen the deer in his yard repeatedly but cannot get close enough to remove the pipe. In his post, he asked whether anyone knew a veterinarian who could help.

Ramsay told KING 5 he had spent weeks trying to reach wildlife agencies and veterinarians before turning to the public for help.

A reporter with the News-Times contacted Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Officer Ralph Downes last week, who said the agency had not previously been aware of the situation.

Downes said wildlife crews can respond only if they can locate the animal and have the right conditions and resources to intervene safely.

“It’s not that we don’t want to help,” Downes said. “I really don’t have a course of action.”

Since then, WDFW has been in contact with Ramsay, but the deer has not yet been found. Officials said they plan to continue monitoring the area and coordinating with residents in hopes of locating it.

Downes said a PVC pipe left on a limb for an extended period could cause swelling, which may complicate removal.

“We’re always interested in helping in any way we can,” he said. “We’re just looking for enough information and the proper information so we can be ready to assist the best we can.”

He said similar cases are not unusual. Earlier this year, WDFW responded to a deer in Coupeville with a man-made band around its body that was successfully removed after the animal was tranquilized.

Residents can report injured wildlife to WDFW’s WILDCOMM dispatch center at 360-902-2936 or WILDCOMM@dfw.wa.gov.