Lee Alexander Stevens: April, 18, 1936 – April, 3, 2026

Published June 1, 2026

Lee Alexander Stevens, 89, passed peacefully April 3, 2026, St. George, Utah. Raised in Mt. Vernon and Oak Harbor, Lee traveled the world but loved best the waters & forests of his youth. When he wasn’t on a boat somewhere in the San Juan’s, he was staying with his mountaineering mother and stepfather, Lois & Ben Englebright, Salmon Beach Rd, or with his brother and sister-in-law, Larry & Alba Stevens, Anacortes. Lee is survived by his wife, Louise A. Spivey Stevens and many loved ones. His ashes will be interred at Fernhill Cemetery, Anacortes, June 13 at 11am.

A fuller accounting of his life can be found at hughesmortuary.com/obituaries/lee-stevens.

For remembrance, a donation to Habitat for Humanity is appreciated.