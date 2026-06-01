Evelyn A. Hulst Anable: June, 19, 1934 – May, 17, 2026

Published June 1, 2026

Evelyn A. Hulst Anable, a resident of Oak Harbor, WA, passed away on May 17, 2026, in Sedro Woolley, WA. At the age of 91, she left behind a legacy of love, kindness, and a life well-lived.

Born in Oak Harbor on June 19, 1934, Evelyn was the youngest of six children born to Christian and Eva Hulst. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by her parents, five siblings (Don, Dick, Clara Mae, Bud, and Ray) and husband. She grew up on Whidbey Island, helping her family on their 150-acre farm on Boon Road between Coupeville and Oak Harbor.

The farm had dairy cows, chickens, a large garden, and fields of hay and alfalfa. Evelyn worked both indoors and outdoors, tending the chickens and garden and helping lift hay bales into the barn during harvest. Those early years taught her the value of hard work and resilience.

In 1953, Evelyn graduated from Oak Harbor High School and embarked on a new chapter in her life by working at the Naval Air Base on Whidbey Island. She married William Hopkins in 1962 and they lived in many places around the country until they settled in Oregon. When her marriage to Bill ended in 1981, she returned to Oak Harbor to assist her aging parents.

In 1984, Evelyn met and married Richard Anable, a retired Major in the United States Air Force. They spent much of their married life traveling by motor home throughout California, Washington, and Oregon. Her other interests included sewing, embroidery, knitting, painting, reading, cooking, and gardening. Dick passed away in 2017.

Many people will recall Evelyn’s love for her Lord Jesus Christ. She was a member of Oak Harbor Church of Christ for more than 40 years. She was active in the Ladies Bible Study and loved the fellowship time with these ladies. She possessed a prayerful heart, devotion to God’s Holy Word, and supported the vital ministry of the church. The pastor and church members reciprocated her faithfulness by providing help where needed, sponsoring a memorable 90th birthday party, and making regular visits as her life came to a close.

Evelyn is survived by many nieces and nephews and her beloved cat Dino. She was very blessed to have the care and devotion of her niece Wendy Visser until the end.

Evelyn’s life was a testament to the power of God’s love and the church community. Her legacy will continue to inspire that community, reminding us of the beauty and resilience of the human spirit. A funeral service will be held at Oak Harbor Church of Christ, 1000 NE Koetje St., Oak Harbor, WA on Saturday, June 6, 11:00am, luncheon to follow. Remembrances may be donated to the church.