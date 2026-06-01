Edward (Ed) Ryan Fakkema: March, 25, 1939 – May, 22, 2026

Published June 1, 2026

Ed was born on March 25, 1939, to first generation Whidbey Islanders, Ed Fakkema and Marie Eerkes Fakkema of San de Fuca. He died on May 22, 2026, within yards of his childhood home. Earliest memories include riding with his dad in the Standard Oil truck as they made deliveries up and down the island, being allowed to cross Hiway 20 to play on the beach, and family gatherings.

He attended Oak Harbor Christian School through 8th grade and graduated from Oak Harbor High School with the class of 1957. Ed began post-secondary education at Seattle Pacific College and graduated with an engineering degree from the University of Washington.

Ed began working for Boeing even before graduating, earned his 5-year pin there and then was hired by Bell Aerospace in Niagara Falls, NY. Desiring to have his 3 boys enjoy growing up on Whidbey Island, the family moved home. After fishing a season on a seiner in Alaska, he joined his cousins at Fakkema & Kingma. While there he achieved licensure as both a professional engineer and professional land surveyor.

Ed was very involved in community life on Whidbey: president and coach for Oak Harbor Little League, organized Pine Wood Derby events for churches, was a charter member and officer of the North Whidbey Lions, organize the first Challenge Soap Box Derby, elder, youth leader and treasurer at First Reformed Church, Board member and treasurer of Oak Christian School and was a major fund raiser for Youth Dynamics.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Sherry, 3 sons: Doug wife Laurie, Dale wife Nina, David wife Carolyn, grandchildren Becca (Brian), Ryan (Tori), Emily (Josh), Ana (Clint), James (fiancé Alisha), Jonathan (Katie), and Josh (Whitney), 5 great grandchildren with one more arriving in September. He was preceded in death by his parents and Jessica.

Ed also shared his life and home with many foster children and as the Area Representative for Youth for Understanding, hosted students from all over the world. His home is a refuge even today.

Ed is remembered for his faithful service to his Lord, love of family, generous spirit, praying heart and apple cider. He loved his church homes: the San de Fuca Chapel and Anacortes Christian Reformed Church.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Oak Harbor Christian Reformed Church at 11 am on June 6, 2026, with reception to follow.

In his memory, gifts may be made to Oak Harbor Christian School and North Whidbey Lions.