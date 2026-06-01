Cheryl Lee Hardy: May, 23, 1948 – May, 2, 2026

Published June 1, 2026

Cheryl Lee Hardy (known as Cherie) passed away quietly at home on May 2, 2026, just a few weeks shy of her 78th birthday.

Cherie was born in San Diego, California, on May 23, 1948 to Robert Lee and Vivian Rose Jones. She was the first of three daughters. In her teen years her family moved to Wrightwood, California, where she graduated from Victor Valley High School. She continued her education and became a certified LVN. Cherie then moved to Whidbey Island in Washington state, where she met and married her loving husband, Frank Hardy. She continued to work in the health care field on Whidbey Island while her husband was serving in the navy, based at the Naval Air Station there.

After retirement, Cherie enjoyed crafting, crocheting and all things related to cooking. She loved being in the kitchen researching and trying out new recipes and was an accomplished cook.

She attended Family Bible Church in Oak Harbor, Washington and was passionate about her faith and her love of her Lord and Savior. She often shared it on an internet thread where she connected with others.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Vivian Jones and her youngest sister, Christine Ann Elazar.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Hardy, and her sister and brother-in-law, Sonja and Gary Meier. She leaves a void, but will always be remembered for the twinkle in her eyes, her quick wit and humor and the love she shared with family and friends.