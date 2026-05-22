Oak Harbor hires new HR director

There’s a new department head at the city of Oak Harbor.

Tuesday, the city council authorized Kristina Hines’ hiring as director of human resources and amended city code to reclassify the position as one of “mayoral support.” Hines replaces Emma House, placed on administrative leave in March before resigning in April, according to a separation agreement obtained by the News-Times.

Under the amended ordinance, the human resources director signs an employee contract and is “subject to the direction and supervision of the Mayor or their designee.”

Amending the ordinance standardizes the director of human resources position with 10 others in similar standing at the city, like the city administrator and police chief, who sign employee contracts and report to the mayor. Hillary Evans, the city attorney, explained that making the amendment is a “matter of parity.”

“If we’re gonna have a list of directors who are all subject to employment agreements, it makes sense for all the directors to be subject to the same criteria,” she said.

Councilmember Bryan Stucky clarified with Mayor Pro Tempore Tara Hizon that the director of human resources used to be a mayoral support position before being switched. Having “exceptions made” for the classification of some department heads became a “point of contention,” she said.

Stucky inquired as to whether these contracts are common at “most strong-mayor cities,” to which Evans responded that their use varies.

“I don’t think that there’s a standard per se, to use them or not to use them,” she explained. “But if you use them, you like to use them uniformly.”

Twenty-one people applied for the position, and five advanced to interviews. Two applicants were interviewed a second time. Council members praised Hines’ hiring, particularly for her existing familiarity with the city.

Most recently, Hines served as the executive director of the Economic Development Council for Island County, according to a release. Her experience working in executive-level human resources and organizational leadership spans more than two decades, and includes stints in both the public and private sectors.

Hines is credentialed by the Society for Human Resource Management and holds a master’s degree in mass communications and a bachelor’s degree in international relations.

“When you’re very aware of what you’re walking into and you’re still like, ‘Sign me up,’ to me, that’s a good sign. That says something,” Hizon told Hines during the council meeting this week. “I’m really excited to have you join and contribute to the team.”

Hines’ first day is June 29.

“I am really excited to get to work and to serve the city of Oak Harbor,” Hines told the council. “So I appreciate the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working with everybody.”