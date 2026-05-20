Published May 20, 2026

Sheila Terry lived eighty-one years the way she danced — on her toes, with perfect timing, and always ready for the next song. She passed away peacefully on the morning of April 24, 2026, at 9:45 a.m., surrounded by her siblings Tom, Gail, and Eileen.

Wicked smart and a true trailblazer, Sheila was wholly original. Born in Minneapolis, the second of seven, she drew her own map — and it was never a straight line. A recognized talent in market research, she added value at every stop along the way — Pillsbury, Gallo, and Kraft Foods — in the boardroom when few women were, and sharper than most of the people in it.

But Sheila was never only her résumé. She loved deep sea fishing, horseback riding, music, theater, and dance, and was a star performer in a number of Whidbey productions. And she was always an animal lover, from adopting dogs to caring for the feral cats in the neighborhood.

Oak Harbor was her final stop — ten years of saying yes to life, and to friends who felt like family.

Sheila is survived by her siblings Tom, Mike, Maureen, Mary Ellen, Gail, and Eileen, along with fourteen nieces and nephews and cousins across the map. She paved her own way. She lived boldly. She loved deeply. And anyone who got to be in her orbit — two-legged or four — got to dance a little while too.