Published May 20, 2026

Dr. John Robert Magnell, age 74, a long-time resident of Whidbey Island, Washington, passed away following a brief illness on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Known warmly as John or Dr. John to some and Rob to others (Robbie or Robert by his mom), he brought the same dedication and humor to every circle of his life.

John was born November 5, 1951, at the U.S. Army Hospital Fort Lawton in Seattle, Washington, to Gene Oscar and Phyliss Ann (née Black) Magnell. He was the eldest of three children and was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Nicholas Magnell and Muriel Magnell.

He graduated from Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood, Washington, in 1970. Taught carpentry by his grandfather, he built his first house in Rolling Hills on Whidbey Island between the ages of 13 and 15. He worked successfully in this trade, building log cabins and cabinetry in British Columbia, before deciding to pursue his goal of becoming a doctor. He attended Stanford University, studying independent biochemical research from 1985 to 1987, while simultaneously attending Palmer College of Chiropractic West Campus in San Jose, California. He graduated in 1987 as a licensed Doctor of Chiropractic.

A hybrid resident of Washington State and British Columbia, John lived in Greenbank, Washington, for 30 years. There, he built a thriving mobile chiropractic practice, visiting patients in their homes with his portable table and his signature briefcase holding his massager and activator. His family and friends loved hearing updates on his frequent trips to 100 Mile House, B.C., where he was constructing a cabin for his retirement.

John was deeply loved and relied upon by his family, friends, and many patients. Many clients would return to the island specifically to receive his treatment, a testament to his unmatched knowledge and expertise. He was, as so many acknowledged, a true healer who worked tirelessly for those in his care.

He is survived and missed by his children: a daughter, Leanne Parker (née Magnell) and her husband, Jason, of Washington state; a son, Rick Magnell and his wife, Vicky, of B.C., Canada; and four grandchildren: Mitchel, Addy, Morgan, and Tristen.

He was truly and deeply cherished in life by so very many and will be missed more than words can express.

To honor John’s love for the outdoors and his craftsmanship, the family suggests planting a tree in his memory or simply taking a moment to enjoy the beauty of Whidbey Island.