Proposed code allows encampments on church property

Religious organizations in Coupeville can temporarily host homeless encampments under a potential new code.

On May 12, the Coupeville Town Council discussed a draft ordinance that would align the town code with state law governing religious organization-based temporary housing. The issue was raised by the state Department of Commerce during the review of the town’s draft comprehensive plan update.

Provided standards for public health and safety are met, these groups can host outdoor encampments — as well as indoor overnight shelters, temporary small house sites and parking programs for those residing in vehicles — by entering into a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with the town and relevant managing agency.

Those standards concern things like sanitation and fire safety measures. Sex offender background checks conducted by local law enforcement may be required for all residents of an encampment, according to the draft code.

It adds that the “town shall not deny an application” demonstrating compliance with these standards.

Besides applying and entering an MOU, a religious organization must hold a public meeting before encampments are erected in order to ensure transparency with the community.

Encampments can remain in one place for up to six months total in a year. After four consecutive months, they must be taken down and re-established after a three-month separation period if returning to the same location.

Additionally, the town cannot require “improvements or infrastructure that would render the hosting activity effectively permanent” nor suspend operations other than to “address an imminent danger,” the code reads.

Clearly and predictably regulating religious organizations’ hosting of encampments in Coupeville — in a way that is compliant with state law — is the goal of the code, a staff report explains.

Councilmember Rick Walti questioned how the code defines religious organizations out of concern that makeshift groups could take advantage of it.

The draft defines religious organizations as “the federally protected practice of a recognized religious assembly, school or institution that owns or controls real property.”

Citing the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, Josh Pitts, the community planning director, explained that groups’ land use may be protected for religious reasons if they have a “sincerely held” belief system and they use that land for religious practice.

Councilmember Evan Henrich queried about the word “sincerely.” Staff acknowledged its subjectivity but explained that realistically, only legitimate organizations could provide the public health and safety information required for an application to be accepted and an MOU to be agreed upon.

Pitts confirmed that capacity of an encampment is determined based on the size of the space proposed to host it.

Staff presented the draft code to council to receive feedback before its formal adoption at a later date, which may not necessarily align with the adoption of the comprehensive plan update. That update, however, is a driving factor behind why the code is being drafted in the first place.

Approval of the comprehensive plan update is scheduled for July 14.