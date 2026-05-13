Elizabeth Fleming Fenwick: 10/01/1950 – 11/14/2025

Published May 13, 2026

Elizabeth Fleming Fenwick, born October 1, 1950, in Baltimore, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home in Langley, Washington on November 14, 2025. After spending most of her childhood in the Maryland countryside, Elizabeth attended Eden Hall boarding school in Pennsylvania and, in her twenties, traveled to California with her first husband, eventually making Northern California her home. Elizabeth was the devoted mother of Molly (Reeves) and Will (Angie). She is also survived by grandchildren, siblings, and other loving family members.

A true artist at heart, Elizabeth spent over 30 years as an unconventional family portrait photographer, capturing the spirit and essence of those she photographed in ways that were uniquely her own. She approached every opportunity as an adventure, spending a brief but remarkable time as the only female photographer on the field for the San Francisco 49ers and contributing consistently to magazines based in the Bay Area. For nearly two decades in Inverness, California, she shared her creativity with the community through the Latino Photography Project and Gallery Route One. Later, on Whidbey Island, she delighted in making art, taking long walks in the old-growth woods, participating in an improv class she loved, and touching the lives of neighbors and friends alike, spreading her love and magic wherever she went.

Elizabeth was a free spirit, a wanderer, and a lover of life’s beauty. Inspired by her grandmother Ethel, she traveled to Ireland as a child and, as an adult, roamed the globe, exploring Cuba, Europe, Australia, Mexico, Hawaii, Peru, and Bali. She delighted in museums and gardens, reveled in adventure, and found beauty in every corner of the world and in every human heart. She cherished her role as a grandmother, embracing her grandchildren with boundless love, joy, and playful curiosity, savoring every shared moment and creating memories that will last generations. Even while battling breast cancer off and on for 25 years, she lived boldly, with courage, creativity, and an infectious zest that inspired everyone around her.

No formal service will be held, honoring her wish for a private farewell. In lieu of donations, she wished for those who knew her to embrace life fully: step beyond comfort zones, create great art, write a haiku, and nurture friendships that bring joy to the heart. Elizabeth’s spirit, creativity, and love for life will live on in all who were fortunate enough to know her.