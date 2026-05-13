Dr. Patrice Julianne O’Neill: 11/18/1946 – 03/16/2026

Published May 13, 2026

Patrice Julianne O’Neill, beloved mother, physician, and dedicated community member, passed away on March 16, 2026, in the quiet hours of the morning with her daughter Kathleen by her side. Though bittersweet, the brief time she spent in hospice allowed her family a chance to say goodbye before she was called back home to the Lord.

Born on a snowy November day to Christopher and Essie O’Neill in Denver, CO, Patrice was the oldest of four children. She lived a rich full life balancing the demands of a rewarding medical career and motherhood.

Pat pursued her education with characteristic determination, earning her history degree from Stanford University. In the summer of 1968, inspired by Her Name is Mercy by Sister Maria Del Rey, she volunteered in South Korea through Volunteers in Asia — a commitment to healing beyond her own community that would define her life and guide her decision to adopt a child. After her summer in Korea, she attended medical school at the University of Colorado followed by residency at the University of Washington. Knowing she wanted to practice rural medicine and own horses, Pat moved to Whidbey Island in 1976. She married Stefano Carosi, whom she met through friends in Seattle, at a ceremony in her hometown of Denver, followed by a 2nd wedding and honeymoon in his hometown of Florence, Italy.

She practiced family medicine with dedication and compassion, retiring in 2015 as the island’s longest-practicing physician. She was, in every sense, a true “Dr. Mom.” Her children grew up with a front-row seat to rural medicine — joining her on early morning trips to the hospital when she needed to make rounds and learning early on that a boo-boo sometimes needed stitches, not just kisses, and that faking a sick day was never going to fly.

Pat was a woman of many passions. She was an avid reader who owned a library’s worth of books, with a particular fondness for mystery novels. She loved collecting Christmas ornaments, especially unique angels and nativity sets—along with spoons, stamps, and coins. She had a deep appreciation for art, with a special interest in Asian and Native American influences, and she curated a vast basket collection over the years.

She loved to sew and knit, and was often spotted at Seattle sports events, needles in hand, following the action without missing a beat. During her college days at Stanford, she helped design and sew costumes for the Ram’s Head theater group.

Her lifelong love of the arts expressed itself in many ways. She was a subscriber to Seattle Opera for 55 years and attended numerous productions at theaters throughout the Seattle area, especially appreciating the shows from Taproot theatre. A favorite family Christmas tradition was attending the Nutcracker at PNB as well as A Christmas Carol and Black Nativity.

Pat gave generously to her community. She was a dedicated 4-H leader and a member of the Friends of the Clinton Library. A devout Catholic, she was an active participant with the Women of St. Hubert’s. She also served on the Mother Mentors board and was a familiar face at school board meetings during her children’s school years.

She lived life to the fullest, both during her career and especially in retirement. Her musical tastes were wide-ranging—she saw Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Kenny Chesney, NSYNC, Tony Bennett, and U2, among many others especially numerous country artists. Many of those concerts capped off a full day at the Puyallup Fair, with delicious scones enjoyed on the drive home.

Her travels took her to a variety of countries, including Italy, Ireland, South Korea, Switzerland, Mexico, France, and destinations throughout Canada. She had a knack for combining her love of sports into her travels as well, attending a World Figure Skating Championship and the Olympics in Vancouver, as well as the 2015 Women’s World Cup, which was the second of three World Cups she attended. Her last visit there was the first regular season WNBA game for the Storm this past August. She attended ten MLS Cup championship games beginning in 2009, and was delighted to watch the Sounders win it twice. She followed her alma maters’ collegiate teams with equal devotion.

Pat is survived by her children: her son Gianpaolo Carosi (Jessica Mintz), and daughters Kathleen Carosi, and Christine Carosi Rynders (Zach). She also leaves behind her sisters Eileen O’Neill Windsor (John) and Valerie O’Neill, along with five nieces and nephews.

She treasured every moment she had with her grandsons Milo, Giovanni, and Enrico. She is now reunited with Giovanni in heaven and will be smiling down on Milo and Enrico as they grow and explore the world around them. She is also reunited in heaven with her parents, her brother Chris, and her husband of thirty-five years, Stefano.

There are so many stories left untold and adventures unwritten, but we will treasure in our hearts what we remember until we meet again. She led a rich, full life, and we were blessed to be part of it.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to America Scores Seattle—an organization whose charity auction Patrice attended for over a decade—as well as to Mother Mentors and Doctors Without Borders. These organizations reflect Pat’s lifelong commitment to children, community, and universal access to healthcare.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Hubert’s Parish in Langley, WA on May 16th, 2026 at 11 am with a light reception to follow. Blessings in Christ.