Nancy C. Tipton: December, 11, 1935 – December, 31, 2025

Published April 29, 2026

Nancy Carolyn (Paulsen) Tipton, age 90, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2025, at Country Meadows Assisted Living in Sedro Woolley, WA. Nancy was born December 11, 1935, to Vernon and Dorothea Paulsen. She spent her formative years in the Skagit Valley, graduating from Sedro Woolley High School and attending Washington State University. She was married to Bernie Tipton on August 23, 1958, at Salem Lutheran Church in Mt. Vernon. They later moved to Oak Harbor and built the family home overlooking Dugualla Bay.

Nancy was employed by Oak Harbor School District for twenty years, retiring in 1996. She was a member of Oak Harbor Lutheran Church and considered herself a lifelong Lutheran and was extremely proud of her Danish heritage.

Her interests included memorable trips to Denmark, Spain, France, England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and the Hawaiian Islands. She was a flower gardener par excellence, and loving mother, wife and friend.

She is survived by son, David Tipton and wife Cynthia of Menlo Park California; a daughter Carolyn Molinar, and her husband Joel of Celina, Texas. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Kevin Ray Molinar and Kathryn Grace Tipton. Her impression will remain a positive and solid foundation in their lives. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother and father, her husband and her brother Russell.

In honoring her request, no services will be held, but rather a private graveside memorial with immediate family members present at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to

Oak Harbor Lutheran Church

1253 NW 2nd Avenue

Oak Harbor, Washington