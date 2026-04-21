Port hires new director

Port of Coupeville commissioners choose a new leader last week to take helm of an agency that owns and operates the Greenbank Farm and the Coupeville Wharf, two of the most historically significant properties on Whidbey Island.

Marisa Michaud impressed over the course of her nearly two hour-long interview, in which she discussed her background in trucking and logistics, her experience working in a school district and her desire for a greater role in serving the community. Michaud’s start date is April 27.

“I am so excited to be chosen and to serve this community and to take Chris’ place,” she said. “… I’m here to continue the work that he’s been doing here, and I’m excited to work with all of you guys.”

Current Executive Director Chris Michalopoulos, departing the port after more than eight years, described Michaud as checking “every box.”

Michaud moved to Whidbey in 2019 from the Fife-Milton area, where she and her husband raised their family for more than two decades. She ascended into senior leadership roles during her 26-year career in logistics, gaining experience “building teams, managing complex operations and solving problems at scale,” according to a release.

Additionally, Michaud’s relevant work experience includes a decade of service on the Fife School District board. She is a regular visitor of the Greenbank Farm and is already familiar with the port’s responsibilities.

Commissioners Shane Clyburn and John Mishasek noted Michaud’s excitement about being more involved in the community and highlighted her leadership skills. Commissioner Marianne Burr considered Michaud’s experience in logistics fitting for her new role, given the port executive director position is demanding in a similar way.

Michaud’s school board is relevant, too, Michalopoulos explained.

“Having that sensitivity, that openness, but the thick skin to sit there and just try to keep a smile on your face when you thought you did something good, but people aren’t happy — that’s very important,” he said.

Michalopoulos characterized Michaud as an efficient and effective problem solver and as someone unafraid to tackle issues as soon as they arise.

“I think the Port is going to be in excellent hands going forward,” he added.