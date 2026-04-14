Larsen requests money for county projects

The federal government may help fund a couple of expensive but important Island County projects.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen requested $77 million for 20 projects within his Legislative District 2, according to a press release from his office. Among them are an Island County Sheriff radio upgrade project and as well as a project aimed at emergency power resiliency in county government buildings.

Specifically, Larsen asked for about $1.5 million to upgrade aging handheld and mobile radios in the sheriff’s office. The new and improved radios will be interoperable with other federal, state and local radio systems.

In addition, the congressman asked for about $1 million to purchase and install new emergency generators and associated infrastructure for the county campus in Coupeville. The generators will prevent disruption to county operations during the island’s many power outages.

“This funding will create good-paying local jobs and improve infrastructure, public safety and education in Northwest Washington,” Larsen said in a press release. “I will keep working with local leaders to bring home federal money to support working families and strengthen our communities.”

In her weekly email to the community, Island County Commissioner Melanie Bacon also pointed out Larsen has asked for $2.7 million to expand Island Health’s obstetrics surgical suite. The money will add equipment to improve the Anacortes hospital’s maternal and neonatal capabilities.

Both Larsen and Bacon pointed out that many Whidbey residents, especially Navy families, use Island Health.