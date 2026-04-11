Stephen Edward Olney: April, 18, 1950 – March, 27, 2026

Published April 11, 2026

Stephen was a loving father and husband who spent his life in service to his family, his community and his country. He was born in West Kingston, Rhode Island in 1950. A family trip to Seattle in 1968 provided his first experience with the Pacific Northwest and, after joining the Navy a few years later, he was excited to be stationed at NAS Whidbey. He called Oak Harbor home for most of the next 50 years. He retired from the Navy in 1992 with the rank of Aviation Electronics Technician Senior Chief Petty Officer.

After his military service, Stephen began driving for Island Transit. He drove regular routes all over the island and later became a paratransit operator. The job suited him well, as he was able to combine his love of driving and his proclivity for helping the community.

Stephen was always ready to assist family, friends and strangers. His generosity touched many and his kind demeanor will be missed by all. He is survived by his wife Linda, siblings Kenneth and Louise, his children Kevin, Charles, Caitlynn and Jordan, and his grandchildren Eric and Helen Marguerite.

There will be a memorial service at 3:00 pm on Friday, April 17 at the Oak Harbor Yacht Club. 1301 SE Catalina Drive, Oak Harbor, WA.