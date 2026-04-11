Peggy Jo Bounds Minnich: August, 6, 1938 – March, 26, 2026

Published April 11, 2026

Peggy Jo Bounds Minnich, beloved wife, mother, teacher, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2026, at San Juan Villa in Port Townsend, Washington—making sure she stayed for the Seattle Mariners’ first pitch—surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia. She was 87.

Born on August 6, 1938, in Rockdale, Texas, Peggy grew up with a deep curiosity about the world and a lifelong love of learning. In 1963, she married Gerald “Jerry” Minnich, an Air Force officer, beginning a partnership filled with adventure, humor, and devotion. Soon after their marriage, Peggy and Jerry moved to Germany, where they spent their early years exploring Europe together.

Upon returning to the United States, they welcomed two daughters, Kathy and Heidi, and made their home in Oak Harbor on Whidbey Island, Washington. There, Peggy devoted herself to teaching kindergarten—a role she embraced with patience, creativity, and endless kindness. Over the course of her career, she nurtured young minds and made learning feel like an adventure.

Peggy was deeply woven into the Oak Harbor community. She taught Sunday school, loved a good game of bridge, and was an active member of the Happy Bookers book club, her local bunco group, AAUW, and the Red Hat Society. An avid history buff, she never passed up a chance to visit a museum and spent countless hours tracing her family’s origins, pursuing genealogy with passion and care. She also never missed an opportunity to share her love of mysteries or discuss the latest episode of The X Files. On Halloween, she delighted neighborhood children by painting her face green, donning her witch’s hat, and handing out candy.

A lifelong lover of animals, Peggy’s home was always filled with furry—and not-so-furry—companions. Over the years, she welcomed an unforgettable assortment of pets and classroom critters into the family, including Corky the rat, Myrtle the tortoise (“Myrtle the turtle”), Hannibal the tarantula, and many baby chicks and ducks.

After retiring, Peggy and Jerry traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada in their RV, sharing laughter, discoveries, and the simple joy of time together with their beloved dogs, Madchen and Chloe.

Peggy was a devoted wife, proud mother, treasured friend, and a woman whose warmth and curiosity left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her sense of humor, and her love of stories—both written and lived.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Gerald Minnich; her daughters, Kathy Richardson and Heidi Minnich Schultz and their husbands, Paul and James; her beloved Havanese, Chloe; and the many friends, former students, and family members who will miss her dearly. She was deeply loved, and she will be greatly missed