Published April 8, 2026

Vilma G. Buffman passed away peacefully the morning of March 29th, in Bremerton, WA at the age of 93.

Vilma lived life to the fullest. Athletically gifted, she founded the Aspen Ladies Riding Club, climbed Mt Rainier, and skied the Alps. She was a business woman, entrepreneur, Broadway dancer, talented abstract painter, interior designer, and consummate hostess. She had a passion for the arts, cultivated beautiful gardens, was devoted to her many pets, and donated avidly to nature and animal charities.

Vilma is predeceased by her husband, Zev Buffman and son, Kurt Auld. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Clair Auld, and two granddaughters, Sarah Post and Cassie Egan.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 10th at Langley Woodman Cemetery, 1138 Al Anderson Avenue, Langley, WA 98260. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vilma’s name to the Hummingbird Society at https://www.hummingbirdsociety.org/.

Auf Wiedersehen, Vilma