Joseph Andrew Moody: January, 24, 1953 – February, 16, 2026

Published April 8, 2026

Andy, the son of Denman and Nancy Moody grew up in Oak Harbor. Graduating with the class of 1971, spent most of his life in Brazil.

While in college, he was drawn to the “Jesus People” movement and later “The Family.” He married Sara Badgley and they traveled first to Argentina then to Brazil. They raised three children together. After they divorced he and partner Edna Neto raised six children together.

Years later he discovered the Brazilian thirst for learning the English language and took the necessary classes to become a teacher. While teaching at the elementary schools, he learned each child’s birthday so that he could play guitar and sing the Birthday song to them.

His last position was at the Sartre High School COC Private Institution., where he was praised for having the highest percentage of students to pass the International Language Proficiency Test (IELTS).

Andy is survived by his mother, brother Alex, partner Edna, three sons and five daughters. His father, brother Alan and his son Matthew predeceased him.