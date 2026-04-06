George Alan Love: February, 14, 1946 – March, 7, 2026

Published April 6, 2026

“Yes, my last name is Love. Yes, I was born on Valentine’s Day…”

Our friend George went to be with the Lord after a brief stay in hospice care. He was 80 years old and he spent his life serving others.

George was born in Prescott, Arizona, to Thomas and Dorothy (Weisling) Love. Tom retired as a Navy Air Traffic Controller Chief and mother Dorothy was a pre-school teacher. His younger brother Thomas Michael (Mike) Love followed George, OHHS 1965, into the Navy after graduating OHHS in 1966.

Initially, George was assigned to a seaplane squadron out of San Diego as an AX rating, providing aircraft maintenance oversight and serving as an aircrew member. Transferring to NAS Whidbey Island in 1969, he was reunited with his brother Mike and high school friend Brian Giles. All became charter members of the Whidbey Island Parachute Team, mentored by CDR Paul Salgado, former Chuting Stars member, performing in local airshows. George’s most memorable performance was chronicled in the Navy Crosswind newspaper. George was the last out in a stick of six jumpers from a CH-46 helicopter from 10,000 feet, trailing orange smoke from boot canisters in a demonstration at the Navy’s Rocky Point picnic grounds. He knew he was a good distance from the beach and “tracked” (adjusted his freefall to move laterally) toward the shoreline. All but the last two jumpers landed on the beach. George’s landing in the kelp bed was captured by a ready photographer, as was the rescue by helicopter. George was assigned the nickname “Splash”, following in the tradition set by fellow WIPT jumper “Krash” Kaman, who earned his handle by landing on a hanger roof at Whidbey Airpark.

AXC Chief Love retired to his Whidbey Island hometown of Oak Harbor, commuting for several years to Mukilteo and Poulsbo with Raytheon and Alliant Techsystems. Retiring again, George began volunteering with the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum (the PBY Museum) as a curator. George was instrumental in the acquisition, restoration and transportation of the museum’s prize PBY seaplane. Having flown in seaplanes while in the Navy, George’s professional insight into aircraft maintenance was invaluable.

After growing a large white beard, George also served as a very credible Santa Claus.

George was preceded in death by his father, mother and his brother Mike; he is survived by his son Donald (Abby) of Arcadia, CA and was blessed by the arrival of his now seven-month-old grandson Roman Allen Love. Thank you, Donald and Abby! Grandpa was pleased!

George would also be pleased to see donations or visits to the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum. Many thanks to Chrysta and the caring people at Angells on Whidbey.

It was George’s wish to have his ashes buried at sea, the date is yet to be determined.