City investigating flag vandalism

Photos released by Oak Harbor Police Department. The Oak Harbor Police Department is currently investigating an act of vandalism that occurred overnight involving multiple U.S. flags at city-owned properties.

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Those with information about the incident are encouraged to call 911.

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The Oak Harbor Police Department is currently investigating an act of vandalism that occurred overnight involving multiple U.S. flags at city-owned properties.

During the late evening hours, an unknown individual or individuals cut the halyard lines, or flagpole strings, on several poles and took the flags.

The flags were located at City Hall, Windjammer Park, Beeksma Park and Flintstone Park.

Oak Harbor city staff and Oak Harbor Police are assessing the damage and working to restore the affected flagpoles as quickly as possible. While replacement flags are available, repairs may take additional time because lines were cut or removed.

The Oak Harbor Police Department is reviewing available security camera footage and pursuing leads. Those who may have witnessed suspicious activity or who have immediate information about those responsible should call 911.

Oak Harbor appreciates the community’s patience as repairs are conducted.