Burglar who terrorized sleeping couple sentenced

A Seattle man who nearly got shot after breaking into a Clinton home while the residents were sleeping last summer won’t be going to prison.

In Island County Superior Court March 18, attorneys explained that 40-year-old Silas Mattson suffers from a serious mental health disorder and became delusional after he stopped taking his medication last year. He was declared competent to stand trial after going to Western State Hospital for treatment for “two rounds” of competency restoration, the deputy prosecutor said.

As part of a plea bargain, Mattson pleaded guilty to residential burglary, attempted residential burglary and vehicle prowl in the second degree.

Both the prosecution and defense recommended a sentence of 12 months in jail, which is a rare exceptional sentence below the standard range. Deputy Prosecutor David Carman said he agrees that prison wouldn’t be a good place for Mattson. Instead, Mattson will return to a community home in Seattle for people who suffer from mental health problems.

Superior Court Judge Carolyn Cliff agreed with the recommendation and imposed the sentence. Mattson received credit for time served and was able to leave jail this week.

The couple who live in the residence wrote victim impact statements in which they said they no longer feel completely safe in their home.

“To me it was terrifying to see someone in my home in the middle of the night,” the woman wrote. “I never thought we would be in that situation and not knowing what he would do next.”

Carman said Mattson has a history of committing crimes when he goes off his medication. According to court documents, he suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and has been admitted to mental hospitals 15 different times in his life.

Last summer, he walked away from the Seattle home to prepare for the “end of days,” walked to Mukilteo and got onto the ferry, believing he was headed to Russia, according to the pre-sentence investigation. He hadn’t eaten or slept in days when he broke into the house.

Mattson’s attorney, Matt Montoya, said his client doesn’t even remember riding the ferry and regrets scaring the couple.

“He’s lucky to be alive, frankly,” he said.

Mattson apologized.

“I am sorry for all that happened and transpired and how I ended up on Whidbey Island doing that to the family in their house,” he wrote.

According to court records, the couple was asleep when they heard banging noises inside their home. The man went downstairs and found Mattson standing in their kitchen, holding a glass vase. The homeowner armed himself with his handgun and ordered Mattson to leave, but he refused. The man finally convinced Mattson by pointing the gun at him. The woman called 911 and was able to take photos of Mattson before he left, a deputy’s report states.

Deputies arrived to help the frightened residents. The man showed them the back door, which had a large glass panel that had been shattered. A deputy searching the area for the suspect found a car in a parking lot with its trunk opened and contents scattered on the ground.

Soon afterward, a neighbor reported that a man was trying to break into the house near her. Deputies found Mattson on the porch and arrested him.

During the court hearing, Cliff urged Mattson to be diligent about taking his medication.