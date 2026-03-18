Steven Stevenson: November, 28, 1942 – March, 1, 2026

Published March 18, 2026

Steven Paul Stevenson, aged 83, of Coupeville, Washington, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at Whidbey Health Medical Center in Coupeville, Washington.

Steve was born November 28, 1942, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Douglas and Fern Stevenson. He grew up in Minneapolis with his siblings Lorraine, Joanne, David, and Linda. He attended school there before enlisting in the Army at the age of eighteen. While serving in Germany, he met Jutta Kowenig, and they were married in September 1962. To that union two children were born, Thomas and Angela. Steve and Jutta later divorced in 1972.

At an early age, Steve accepted Christ and his faith was a strong support for him throughout his life. He was an active member of the Praise Team at his church, and for many years he led Mountain Movers, a faith-based recovery group.

Steve worked in various roles, spending more than 30 years in pest control. He really enjoyed this profession, and it earned him the nickname of “The Bug Grandpa.” Each time he returned to Minnesota, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren would collect different bugs for him to identify. He never disappointed them!

Steve enjoyed road trips, reading, writing, playing games and good conversations. He was quite a joker, and a great storyteller. His rendition of Rindercella was always a crowd-pleaser. Most of all he loved spending time with family.

Steve is survived by his children: Tom (Lisa) Stevenson of Lake City, Minnesota and Angie (Bret) Tilden of Clarkfield, Minnesota; seven grandchildren: Brandon (Lacey) Stevenson, Kara Stevenson, Brittany (Jon) Dauphinais, Sarah (Tyler) Fagen, Chelsea (Joshua) Fenske, Justin (Taylor) Tilden, and Jaden (Jasmine) Maroney; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sisters: Lorraine Stevenson and Linda (Dick) Schmiesing; brother Dave (Mariana) Stevenson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Jeanne Bergstrom and Joanne Corbin; sister-in-law Phyllis Stevenson; niece Eileen Stevenson; nephew Ryan Schmiesing; grand-nephew Matt Myers; and very close family friend Char Legvold.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Evangelical Free Church in Greenbank, Washington.