Published March 14, 2026

Dr. Ivan Lathrop, aged 95, of Oak Harbor, passed away on February 28, 2026. Born August 24, 1930, in Stevens, South Dakota. Ivan’s life was defined by a profound commitment to faith and global service with the Nazarene Church. Over a 66-year career, he served as a pastor for 24 years, starting and ending in Oak Harbor and a missionary for 22 years. His ministry took him from Washington and Alaska to Lebanon, Jordan, Germany, and Japan. A lifelong learner, Ivan earned his Doctorate of Ministry from Nazarene Theological Seminary in 1997.

His leadership roles included serving as District Superintendent of the Lebanon and Syria Church of the Nazarene. He was included in the Cambridge Who’s Who. Locally, he was a Past President of Oak Harbor Kiwanis and served 15 years as Pastor of Counseling and Visitation at Oak Harbor Nazarene Church. Ivan is survived by his wife of 73 years, Virginia; children Mark Lathrop, Maritha Lamp, Marla Bailey, and Marlin Lathrop; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. His legacy of compassion and global outreach remains an inspiration to the many lives he touched across multiple continents. He will be forever remembered for his unwavering dedication to family and his calling.