Published March 7, 2026

Tina M. Judd, 56 of Oak Harbor, WA, passed away on February 16, 2026 after a long illness at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Everett, WA, the eldest of two daughters born to Gary and Betty Judd.

The beach was Tina’s favorite place to be and she could be found collecting shells and rocks there. She loved the beaches of Hawaii after having lived there in her teens with her family. She was also eager to go camping with her daughter at Lake Wenatchee.

Tina had a love of gardening and doing a variety of crafts. She loved the holidays with Christmas being her favorite, which she would celebrate from November through January.

She was also a crazed Seahawk fan, watching games at home, having parties with friends or a party of one. Her constant companions were her dogs, Scoobie and Zeus. She would refer to them as her fur babies.

Tina’s legacy is her generous heart as she would be the first to step in and help anyone who might need it.

Tina is survived by her parents, Gary and Betty Judd; her daughter MaKenzie Judd, her sister Lisa Judd, and her niece Rachel Huwe, all of Oak Harbor; her fur babies Scoobie and Zeus.

In honoring Tina’s life, her family invites you to make a memorial contribution to Hospice of the Northwest in Mount Vernon, WA.

To share memories of Tina, please visit www.evanschapel.com/obituary/tina-judd