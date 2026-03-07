Christine Neighbors: November, 15, 1952 – February, 25, 2026

Published March 7, 2026

Christine (Goedert) Neighbors passed away peacefully on February 25th with family by her side. Christine was known for her adventurous spirit. She loved camping, fishing, and long walks on the beach collecting agates. Motorcycle rides made her feel “alive and free”. She was a dedicated and compassionate para educator for special needs students in the Oak Harbor School District. She often cared for these students in her free time in order to provide respite for local families. She was also known for being very crafty with crocheting, sewing, making delicious meals and dabbling in cake decorating. She found great joy in attending the theater, music, and sharing her insights in texts and phone calls to family and friends. Her family takes comfort in her recent devotion to her Christian faith and her peaceful passing. She is survived by her sister Stacey (Geodert) Johnson, her daughters Angela Tull and Alison Mirabal, and granddaughter Lillian Sherwood. She is already dearly missed by her cat Gigi. The family would like to extend gratitude to Sergeant Jen Gravel of OHPD and Paramedic Bryce Schuldt of Whidbey Health EMS for ensuring that she was able to receive the care she needed. A celebration of life will be held at her daughter’s farm on April 4th at 2:00.

4732 Kinzie Rd., Oak Harbor, WA.