Reinstallation of South End docks planned

Two docks on the South End will be reinstalled later this month, and one is getting an upgrade in the near future.

Permits require that docks at Bush Point and Possession Point be removed in October each year and reinstalled in March to prevent them from being damaged in harsh winter weather. This year, re-installation is scheduled for the week of March 23, Port of South Whidbey Executive Director Jim Pivarnik confirmed, depending on tide, staffing availability and weather conditions.

Additionally, the port secured a $260,000 grant from the Recreation Conservation Office to fund the replacement of at least 80% of a new dock at Possession Point. The port plans to match that grant with $60,000-$70,000 and is applying for other grants to help it do so.

Permitting for the new dock is underway, and Pivarnik expects to have the necessary permits come this fall. Obtaining them from federal, state and local entities can be a lengthy process.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, we’ll have the permits in and have the new docks in place for the spring of ‘27,” he said.

The boat launch ramps at Bush and Possession Point are fairly old, Pivarnik said. Docks comprise multiple sections which he added weigh about 15,000 pounds each, are 40 feet long and 12 feet wide. Some need to be lifted with a crane to be installed, as is the case with Possession Point.

Tides determine when each section can be reinstalled, with the first going in at high tide and the rest installed as the tide recedes, he explained.

“It’s a full-day process to get them in the water and attach them to the pilings,” Pivarnik added.

The docks’ return likely comes as good news to South End fishermen, as only smaller boats can be launched from Bush and Possession Point while the docks are removed. Many who launch boats from those points go crabbing, fish for salmon and sail recreationally, Pivarnik said, and are now able to launch bigger boats.

Pivarnik added he is looking forward to the forthcoming dock upgrade.

“Things are going well. I’m really excited about Possession Point,” he said. “In my mind, it’s one of our premier places.”