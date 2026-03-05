Donna Jean Sanford (Dompier): August, 24, 1942 – February, 19, 2026

Published March 5, 2026

Donna Sanford beloved mother, sister, grandma and friend, 83, of Oak Harbor, WA., died peacefully at her home on February 19, 2026. Surrounded by her three daughters Bobbi, Brenda and Lynnette.

Donna was born in Clovis, NM to Charles William Eaton and Nancy Jean Andersen on 8/24/1942.

She grew up in Colorado where she went to school, got married and had four children. Donna was fortunate to have her three daughters on Whidbey Island for the remainder of her time here.

Donna came to Oak Harbor Washington in 1972 which led her marrying the love of her life Gary L. Dompier. Gary passed away in 2005. She raised her family and worked several different jobs but ended up retiring from the NW Middle School as the “lunch lady”. She was the lead cook with a team that was passionate about taking care of the students. She tried to make them feel special by celebrating their birthdays, and they reciprocated. She was friendly and kind to the staff and students. She had fun working with the kids as she and her staff would decorate the cafeteria for the holidays. She invited a playful environment. She set a precedent for those to come after retiring in 2012 with 25 years spent at the school.

Donna loved the holidays, family gatherings and celebrating birthdays. She was a good cook and baker. She always made sure everyone had enough to eat. Every Christmas she would make her annual baked good platter for each of her children. Every family event she got out her video camera and made sure she got the entire event and family members on camera. Her passion was her kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren and her dog Princess. Her dog was very special to her. Princess was by her side when she passed.

Donna had Eleven siblings, Larry (Barbara) Eaton, Richard (Nancy) Hess, Ronald (Roxanne) Hess, Chuck (Majorie) Eaton, Char (John) Jacobs and Eddie (Kathy) Eaton. Her cousin Mary Boggs was very special to her. She is preceded by her brother Dennis Eaton, Patrick Hess, Baby Girl, Tom Hess, Bill Hess and her son Robert Soule.

She is survived by Bobbi (Rich) Rodgers, Brenda (Gordon Koetje) Marti and Lynnette (Pat) Baily. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Ryan, Jonathan (JJ), Emily, Cori, Cameron, Kaylee, Austin, and Tyler. She has sixteen great grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. May you rest in peace mom. We love you.