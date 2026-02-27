Eugene Gilbert: April 17, 1930 — December 10, 2025

Published February 27, 2026

Eugene William Gilbert passed from this world to the next on December 10, 2025. Born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to Helen (Maurer) and John Gilbert, he was known to many as “Gene” or “Dud.”

Gene began working at a young age, setting bowling pins for three cents a line, delivering bread and newspapers before dawn, and working in poultry processing. He bought his first hot dog with his own money at a county fair and loved them ever since.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps at 18. While stationed at Whidbey Naval Air Station, he met Dorothy Olson at The Kennel bar in downtown Oak Harbor. After asking if she wanted to “go out with a real man,” the two began a 73-year marriage. She was the love of his life.

During his 24-year Marine Corps career, Gene trained as a cook, military police officer, and helicopter pilot. He served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars and flew numerous combat missions. He was awarded 12 service medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart. He retired in 1973 as a Lieutenant Colonel and was always proud to be a Marine.

After retiring from the military, Gene and Dorothy owned and operated The Bridgeway Cafe in Anacortes for nearly 20 years. Gene was the cook and was known for his hearty breakfasts, Captain’s plate dinners, deep-fried oysters, and tartar sauce. Their children worked alongside them — making it a true family business.

In retirement, Gene and Dorothy were active with the Nile Shrine and Shriner’s Hospital, traveling often to Spokane. Gene served as Potentate in 2009. For many years he was a dedicated fundraiser and Tin Lizzie parade driver.

He enjoyed yard work, growing roses, spicy foods, Pennsylvania Dutch specialties, coffee served in his well-worn Texaco mug (matching with Dorothy’s), and calling his sister, Kass. He liked doing his paperwork, participating in parades, and especially dinners with his children and grandchildren.

Gene lived independently until suffering a stroke in his final months. He moved into HomePlace and shared a room with his wife while on hospice.

He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his parents, siblings (except his beloved older sister who passed soon after him), and his son Greg. He is survived by his children, 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and extended family on the East Coast.

He and his stories will be missed by all who knew him and had the pleasure of talking with him.

A memorial service will be held March 19 at 11 a.m. at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church. Eugene will be inurned in Arlington National Cemetery with Dorothy at a later date.