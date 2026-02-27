Dorothy Gilbert: June 25, 1932 – November 29, 2025

Published February 27, 2026

Dorothy Alma Gilbert (Olson) entered eternal peace on Nov. 29, 2025, at HomePlace in Oak Harbor, Washington, surrounded by her family and holding the hand of the love of her life, Eugene “Dud” Gilbert.

Known as “Dottie” or “Tootsie,” she was born and raised in Mariner’s Cove in Oak Harbor and was the last member of the original Olson family to settle there. She grew up gathering crab and clams, hauling water from a well, and working hard. At 12, she began nannying for Navy families while living in a girls’ dormitory on base. She graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1950, lettering in softball and earning a bowling trophy.

Dot met Dud at The Kennel Club in downtown Oak Harbor when she was 20. After just six weeks of dating, they married and celebrated 73 blissful years together on Nov. 8, 2025. As a U.S. Marine family, they lived in seven states before returning to Washington. After Dud’s retirement, they owned and operated The Bridgeway Cafe in Anacortes for nearly 20 years. Dot peeled thousands of pounds of shrimp and became widely known for her pies. In 1975, they built their family home, where they remained for the rest of their lives.

Dot was a gifted cook and baker, famous for her baked beans, coconut cream pie, beef ole, corn pudding, peanut butter brittle, and chocolate chip cookies. Many knew her simply as “cookie grandma.” She loved reading, beautiful things, and collecting purses, miniatures, and watch rings. A founding and lifelong member of Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, she also served alongside Dud with the Nile Shrine and Shriner’s Hospital Board, traveling often to Spokane.

Adventurous at heart, she drove a Jeep through a sand pit at 50, went snow tubing at 70, and rode a John Deere Gator through the hills of Mariner’s Cove at 80. She had a quick wit, a hearty laugh, and a fiercely devoted love for her family.

In her final months, though memory loss challenged her, she never forgot how to apply her lipstick. She moved to HomePlace in May 2025, where Dud and her children visited her daily.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her son Gregory. She is survived by her children, 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and countless loved ones. Dud followed her into eternity 11 days later.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held March 19 at 11 a.m. at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church. Dorothy will be inurned in Arlington National Cemetery with Eugene at a later date.