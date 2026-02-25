Patricia Houts-Hussey: March, 5, 1952 – January, 5, 2026

Published February 25, 2026

Patricia “Patty” Ann Houts-Hussey passed away on January 5, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of tireless service, fierce advocacy, and kind-hearted laugh. Her life was defined by a deep care for the less fortunate and an unwavering love for her family and friends.

Born on March 5, 1952, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Marshall and Mary Dealy Houts, Patty was the proud middle child of seven. Her family moved to Laguna Beach when she was 11, where she became a song leader, swimmer, and creative spirit. Patty was famously known for the “Houts gift”—the ability to giggle at the most inopportune times, including at her wedding.

A 1973 graduate of Santa Clara University, Patty’s path was set when she joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corps in Oregon. There, she helped co-found Centro Cultural. She later earned a Master’s in Pastoral Ministry from Seattle University, further fueling her lifelong commitment to social justice.

Patty was a passionate community organizer. Throughout her time in Yakima and Whidbey Island, her achievements were vast and impacted the Yakima Housing Foundation, Coalition for the Homeless, La Casa Hogar, Southeast Yakima Community Center, Compassionate Choices, Enso House, Whidbey Veterans Resource Center, American Red Cross, and one of her most dearest projects, she helped found, Micah; a community of former JVCers wanting to bring peace to the world.

In 1981, Patty married the love of her life, Patrick Hussey at Plymouth Church Chapel in the Round in Seattle, after meeting in Yakima, where they started their careers and both daughters were later born. Over 45 years, “Pat and Patty” built a life full of hospitality, pinnacle games, and a tradition of renewing their vows every anniversary.

As mother to Erin and Brianna, Patty was an energetic cheerleader who never missed a milestone. In recent years, she wholeheartedly embraced the role of “GraGra” to her four grandchildren. They describe her as sunshine and she filled their lives with storytime, fun, cooking, and songs.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Marsha. She is survived by her husband, Patrick; her daughters, Erin (Shane) Lindsey and Brianna (Andy) Bloom; her cherished grandchildren, Ombeline, Elowen, Kendall, and Tommy; five siblings; and a loving community of friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jesuit Volunteer Corps Northwest to continue Patty’s mission of serving others.